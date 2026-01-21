Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of VCSH opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
