Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.10 and last traded at GBX 63. 3,313,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,697,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70.

Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet resilience: Ferrexpo reported healthy liquidity and low leverage (current ratio ~2.11, quick ratio ~2.20, debt-to-equity ~0.33), which should help the company absorb a temporary operational shutdown.

Balance sheet resilience: Ferrexpo reported healthy liquidity and low leverage (current ratio ~2.11, quick ratio ~2.20, debt-to-equity ~0.33), which should help the company absorb a temporary operational shutdown. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and recent trading: FXPO trades well below its 52-week high and above its 52-week low, with elevated volume versus average; technicals show the 50-day SMA modestly above the 200-day SMA, underscoring short-term volatility rather than a clear long-term trend.

Market positioning and recent trading: FXPO trades well below its 52-week high and above its 52-week low, with elevated volume versus average; technicals show the 50-day SMA modestly above the 200-day SMA, underscoring short-term volatility rather than a clear long-term trend. Negative Sentiment: Operations halted and staff furloughed after power-grid attacks — immediate production disruption and potential revenue loss while outages persist, plus added operational and geopolitical risk for Ukraine-based assets. Miner Ferrexpo halts Ukraine operations, furloughs staff after power grid attacks

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.

The firm has a market cap of £379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

