AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Update

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,037,925 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 13,349,178 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,756,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,756,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATCH stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. AtlasClear has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtlasClear in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtlasClear during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AtlasClear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.

The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.

