Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

12/29/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

