Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/13/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/7/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.
- 1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 1/6/2026 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 12/29/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – D.R. Horton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
