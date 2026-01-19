Short Interest in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Drops By 17.6%

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,042,731 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,265,406 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

