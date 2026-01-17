Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 34.6%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 364,445 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 556,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
