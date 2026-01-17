Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Decreases By 34.6%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 364,445 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 556,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 167,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,596,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

