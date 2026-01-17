Insider Selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $19,625.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $19,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $40,037,826. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 809 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $31,243.58.

On Friday, January 9th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 21,561 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $840,016.56.

On Thursday, January 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 18,294 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $709,624.26.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 300 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $11,715.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,576 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $294,554.88.

On Monday, January 5th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 8,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $353,874.43.

On Friday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,968 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $310,194.24.

Regional Management Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE RM opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RM

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.