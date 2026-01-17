Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

BTDR stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 302,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,057,552 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

