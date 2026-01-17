Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £232.10 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,321 per share, with a total value of £232.10.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Liam Condon acquired 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,013 per share, with a total value of £281.82.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Liam Condon bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,165 per share, with a total value of £216.50.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8%

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,340 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.68. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,131 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,382. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.