Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $2.57 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00002704 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,295,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,579,174 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

