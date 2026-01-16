Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 0.56327541 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,283,027.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

