Critical Contrast: Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) vs. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandoz Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Sandoz Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.73 million ($0.24) -6.33 Sandoz Group $10.36 billion 3.21 $1.00 million N/A N/A

Sandoz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Context Therapeutics and Sandoz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 1 0 7 0 2.75 Sandoz Group 0 2 0 1 2.67

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Sandoz Group.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Sandoz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -30.93% -29.59% Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Sandoz Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

