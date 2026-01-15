PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO John Hildebrandt Sells 7,421 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $1,015,786.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,594.72. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

