PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO John Hildebrandt Sells 7,421 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $1,015,786.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,594.72. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PriceSmart Trading Up 3.5%
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.74.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key PriceSmart News
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings call highlighted strong sales growth and strategic initiatives that support the company’s growth outlook; recent quarterly results beat consensus modestly (EPS $1.29 vs. $1.28; revenue $1.38B, +9.9% YoY), which helps justify the rally. PriceSmart Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst write-up argues for significant upside versus current levels (a base-case implying about $45 of upside, with a stronger bull case), supporting bullish investor sentiment and target-upside narratives. PriceSmart upside analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Hold rating on PriceSmart, signaling no near-term analyst upgrade and limiting the upside conviction from institutional research. Scotiabank holds rating for PriceSmart
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (COO, EVP and two directors) sold shares on Jan. 12 at ~ $136–137, reducing their holdings by ~6–15% — a potential negative signal for some investors who monitor insider activity. Filings: COO John Hildebrandt (Form 4). Hildebrandt Form 4 EVP Paul Kovaleski (Form 4). Kovaleski Form 4 Director Leon C. Janks (Form 4). Janks Form 4 Director Beatriz V. Infante (Form 4). Infante Form 4
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on PSMT
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.
The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.