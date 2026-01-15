McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Major Shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,161.66. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56.

MKC opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $249,087,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,006,000 after buying an additional 2,494,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,183,000 after buying an additional 1,124,003 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,795,000 after buying an additional 865,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,632,000 after buying an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

