Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $45.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.5714.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steven Madden by 616.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

