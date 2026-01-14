Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $13,365.99 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Colton Matthew Snow sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $13,365.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,454.47. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colton Matthew Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Colton Matthew Snow sold 1,565 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $23,615.85.

On Friday, January 2nd, Colton Matthew Snow sold 145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,083.65.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 2,927,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,018. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $905.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Key Sun Country Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Country Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announcement provides a clear catalyst and likely premium/strategic rationale for the stock — Allegiant agreed to acquire Sun Country in a deal that swaps Allegiant shares plus cash for SNCY shares, giving public investors a defined exit scenario. Allegiant to buy Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines

Acquisition announcement provides a clear catalyst and likely premium/strategic rationale for the stock — Allegiant agreed to acquire Sun Country in a deal that swaps Allegiant shares plus cash for SNCY shares, giving public investors a defined exit scenario. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained a neutral rating on SNCY but lowered its price target to $19 from $22 — this keeps analyst guidance in line with a modest upside to current levels but reduces upside expectations. JPMorgan reaffirms neutral rating, cuts PT to $19

JPMorgan maintained a neutral rating on SNCY but lowered its price target to $19 from $22 — this keeps analyst guidance in line with a modest upside to current levels but reduces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the snapshot is anomalous/zeroed and does not indicate a meaningful short squeeze risk at present; treat the short-interest report with caution until a clearer update is posted. (Internal short-interest entry)

Reported short-interest data in the snapshot is anomalous/zeroed and does not indicate a meaningful short squeeze risk at present; treat the short-interest report with caution until a clearer update is posted. (Internal short-interest entry) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales (CEO Jude Bricker and several senior officers on Jan. 12) — executives reduced holdings by low-single-digit percentages through Form 4 transactions, which investors often view as a modest negative signal even though insiders retain substantial stakes. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Multiple insider sales (CEO Jude Bricker and several senior officers on Jan. 12) — executives reduced holdings by low-single-digit percentages through Form 4 transactions, which investors often view as a modest negative signal even though insiders retain substantial stakes. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti and Ademi LLP) have launched investigations/alerts challenging whether the proposed Allegiant deal provides a fair price and process — these actions can delay approval, pressure deal terms, or lead to litigation that creates execution risk. KSF investor alert on proposed sale Ademi LLP shareholder alert

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,721 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.