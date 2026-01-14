Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. 11,834,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,763,646. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

