Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDLN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of MDLN stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 488,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,814. Medline has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $45.50.

In other Medline news, Director Andrew J. Mills acquired 2,586,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,999,974. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of Medline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. The trade was a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms have initiated coverage with bullish ratings and above?market price targets (examples include Truist $52, Evercore/BTIG $50, Goldman Sachs $49 and Sanford Bernstein outperform), signaling strong analyst conviction in Medline’s growth story and supporting upside. Analysts Say Medline Has The Secret Sauce For Sustained Growth

Multiple Wall Street firms have initiated coverage with bullish ratings and above?market price targets (examples include Truist $52, Evercore/BTIG $50, Goldman Sachs $49 and Sanford Bernstein outperform), signaling strong analyst conviction in Medline’s growth story and supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Major brokerage houses and research teams have broadly initiated coverage (Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Barclays, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Mizuho, Rothschild/Redburn and others), which increases visibility and liquidity for MDLN stock and often supports higher trading interest. Medline Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Major brokerage houses and research teams have broadly initiated coverage (Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Barclays, TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Mizuho, Rothschild/Redburn and others), which increases visibility and liquidity for MDLN stock and often supports higher trading interest. Positive Sentiment: Medline’s IPO and market debut were sizable — the company raised roughly $7 billion and saw strong early market interest, which underpins many analysts’ bullish forecasts tied to its product portfolio and scale. IPO/market debut coverage

Medline’s IPO and market debut were sizable — the company raised roughly $7 billion and saw strong early market interest, which underpins many analysts’ bullish forecasts tied to its product portfolio and scale. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/press pieces are discussing valuation and whether MDLN is fairly priced after early stability; these analyses add context but don’t change near?term fundamentals. Is Medline Fairly Priced

Coverage/press pieces are discussing valuation and whether MDLN is fairly priced after early stability; these analyses add context but don’t change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles in news streams appear mis?tagged (e.g., a MarketBeat IPO piece focused on Aktis Oncology was associated with MDLN); exercise caution when treating aggregated headlines as firm?specific signals. A Fresh IPO That Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

Some articles in news streams appear mis?tagged (e.g., a MarketBeat IPO piece focused on Aktis Oncology was associated with MDLN); exercise caution when treating aggregated headlines as firm?specific signals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for January appears inconsistent/insignificant (effectively 0 days on available figures), so short pressure is not a current driver based on those numbers.

Reported short?interest data for January appears inconsistent/insignificant (effectively 0 days on available figures), so short pressure is not a current driver based on those numbers. Negative Sentiment: A few firms issued neutral/hold recommendations (e.g., BNP Paribas, Rothschild Redb with hold ratings), which could limit upside momentum compared with the many buy/strong?buy calls. Analyst notes (Zacks)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

