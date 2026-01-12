Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 26.1% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,293,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 473,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 13.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of -0.46.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.