Toews Corp ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

