New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,955 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $118,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

