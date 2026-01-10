Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 10,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $30,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $754,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

