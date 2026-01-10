Lee Scott Golden Sells 642 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 642 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $49,742.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,419.12. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lee Scott Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Lee Scott Golden sold 1,340 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $103,113.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

PTCT opened at $77.53 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

Key Headlines Impacting PTC Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an upside surprise (EPS and revenue beat), supporting valuation and reducing near-term execution risk. MarketBeat PTCT Summary

Recent quarterly results showed an upside surprise (EPS and revenue beat), supporting valuation and reducing near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: At least one independent researcher upgraded PTC from Hold to Buy (Wall Street Zen), and several firms have raised price targets in November — a bullish offset to otherwise muted analyst sentiment. Wall Street Zen Upgrade

At least one independent researcher upgraded PTC from Hold to Buy (Wall Street Zen), and several firms have raised price targets in November — a bullish offset to otherwise muted analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts as a group still carry a consensus “Hold” rating on PTCT, indicating limited immediate upside from broker consensus alone. Analyst Consensus

Analysts as a group still carry a consensus “Hold” rating on PTCT, indicating limited immediate upside from broker consensus alone. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported a routine inducement grant of 300 RSUs for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq rules — small dilution and not material to fundamentals. PR Newswire

The company reported a routine inducement grant of 300 RSUs for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq rules — small dilution and not material to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A director executed a large sale totaling $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on sentiment. Director Sale

A director executed a large sale totaling $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broad insider selling reported in multiple SEC Form 4 filings (CEO, CFO, EVP, VP, CAO and others sold shares in early January). The scale and breadth of executive sales likely represent profit-taking or diversification and can create short-term downward pressure until offset by fresh operational news. Representative SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Broad insider selling reported in multiple SEC Form 4 filings (CEO, CFO, EVP, VP, CAO and others sold shares in early January). The scale and breadth of executive sales likely represent profit-taking or diversification and can create short-term downward pressure until offset by fresh operational news. Representative SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Scott Golden and other insiders sold modest-to-large blocks (multiple transactions disclosed), reinforcing the headline of concentrated insider exits. InsiderTrades Alert

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.