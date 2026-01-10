Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 665,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 251,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

