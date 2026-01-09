AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $643.58 and last traded at $632.92. 2,893,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,233,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.24.

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reiterated a Buy on APP with a $775 price target (Mike Hickey, Jan. 6); the coverage note (which cites continued confidence in AppLovin’s growth) reinforces upward analyst momentum and likely contributed to buying interest. Benchmark Reiterates Buy InsiderMonkey Coverage

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.56.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

