Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $170.27, but opened at $185.02. Insmed shares last traded at $176.1910, with a volume of 1,333,602 shares changing hands.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum — Management reported unaudited results showing BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) generated roughly $144.6M in its first full quarter and ~ $172.7M for full?year 2025; ARIKAYCE delivered ~ $433.8M in 2025, exceeding prior guidance, and company expects 2026 ARIKAYCE revenue of $450M–$470M. Insmed Provides Business Update

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $1,786,412.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,911 shares in the company, valued at $50,744,019.67. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. The trade was a 57.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 266,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,348,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

