Cardano Trading Up 13.8% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $14.77 billion and approximately $648.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.98 or 0.03442805 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006083 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,541,266 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.