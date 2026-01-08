Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.02 billion, a PE ratio of 432.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

