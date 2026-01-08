OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Cut to Hold at Mizuho

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

NASDAQ OS opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. OneStream has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.04.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other OneStream news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,800,494.70. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,631.71. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,094 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneStream in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OneStream in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

