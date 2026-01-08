Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WLDN. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Willdan Group stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $6,807,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 278,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

