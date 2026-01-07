Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,881,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,194,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,740,000 after purchasing an additional 355,929 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

