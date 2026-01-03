Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and Brookfield Renewable”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.78 billion 1.53 $236.00 million ($0.89) -44.80

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Ener-Core has a beta of 47.57, meaning that its stock price is 4,657% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ener-Core and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Renewable 1 1 3 0 2.40

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Ener-Core’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ener-Core is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable -34.58% -12.74% -3.20%

Summary

Ener-Core beats Brookfield Renewable on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

