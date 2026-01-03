Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 3rd

NIP Group, Motorsport Games, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from competitive video gaming — including game publishers, esports teams and event organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware or software providers that serve the esports ecosystem. For investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the industry’s growth but often carry heightened risk and volatility due to reliance on hit titles, sponsorship and media-rights deals, and changing monetization and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

