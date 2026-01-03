Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.77 and a 200 day moving average of $589.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

