Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.77 and a 200 day moving average of $589.47.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish signal — a billionaire investor publicly backing QQQ may attract retail and institutional attention and lead to incremental inflows into the Nasdaq?heavy ETF. This Billionaire Investment Legend is Betting on the QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market strength flagged — TipRanks noted QQQ was up in pre?market trading on Jan 2, suggesting early buying interest that can feed momentum into the session (short?term bullish signal). QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-2-2026
- Positive Sentiment: Structural tailwind for ETFs — Seeking Alpha highlights regulatory moves (ETF share class approvals) that could ease conversions and product innovation across mutual fund complexes, potentially benefiting liquid, flagship ETFs like QQQ by encouraging flows into ETF wrappers. ETF Share Class Approval For Mutual Fund Complexes – A True Game-Changer
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on resilience and tariffs — Several Seeking Alpha pieces argue the economy remained resilient in 2025 and that tariffs didn’t derail growth; these are broader market context items that can support equity multiples but don’t directly change QQQ’s sector composition. Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience Why Didn’t Trump’s Tariffs Crash The Economy In 2025?
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed/market dynamics analysis — A Seeking Alpha piece discusses Fed risks versus market advantages; useful for positioning but ambiguous for directional flows into QQQ until policy signals (rates, guidance) become clearer. The Fed’s Biggest Problem Is The Market’s Greatest Advantage
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness in tech?led sessions — TipRanks noted a prior decline for QQQ as technology names pulled back, a reminder that sector concentration makes QQQ sensitive to episodic tech profit?taking and rotation risks. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-1-2026
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
