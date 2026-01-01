Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (WYHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ: WYHG):

12/29/2025 – Wing Yip Food Holdings Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Wing Yip Food Holdings Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Wing Yip Food Holdings Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Wing Yip Food Holdings Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Wing Yip Food Holdings Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) is a specialist retailer and distributor of Asian food products, operating a network of hypermarkets, wholesale warehouses and online channels. The company’s core business encompasses the sourcing, importation and sale of a broad assortment of groceries from China, Southeast Asia and other regions, including fresh produce, frozen seafood, rice, noodles, sauces, spices and specialty ingredients.

Through its flagship hypermarkets in key metropolitan areas of the United Kingdom, Wing Yip provides both retail customers and foodservice operators with access to a comprehensive range of Asian culinary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited - Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited - Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.