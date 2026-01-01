Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) versus Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Critical Comparison

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Simplicity Esports and Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 3.38 $154.05 million $3.14 19.73 Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming. Simplicity Esports and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 9 1 2.79 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $65.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 9.52% 59.86% 4.80% Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

