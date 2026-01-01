Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and traded as low as $45.95. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group is one of the world’s leading providers of paper?based packaging solutions. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and recycling of corrugated containers, containerboard, bag?in?box packaging and related value?added products. Its integrated operations encompass the full packaging value chain, from raw material sourcing to finished goods, with an emphasis on sustainable and recyclable solutions for a broad range of end markets.

The group’s roots date back to 1934 with the founding of Jefferson Smurfit & Sons in Ireland.

