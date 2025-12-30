Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,434 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6%
FCUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 25,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80.
Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $1.3591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%.
Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.
