Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,434 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 1,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6%

FCUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 25,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF alerts:

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $1.3591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $621,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.