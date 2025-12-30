Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (NASDAQ:XMAG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (NASDAQ:XMAG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,570. Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.90.
About Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF
