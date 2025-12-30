Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cadiz Call Options (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,229 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 519% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,297 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $8,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,491,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 1,973,329 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $2,344,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 12.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,661,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,025 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Trading Up 3.2%

CDZI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 959,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,951. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $469.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 206.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDZI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a Southern California–based water resource management company focused on developing and operating groundwater storage, recovery and conveyance projects. The company holds water rights and mineral rights on approximately 34,000 acres in the Mojave Desert and is chiefly known for advancing the Cadiz Water Project, a planned system to capture, store and distribute groundwater to urban and agricultural users in the region.

The company’s primary business activity centers on the development of infrastructure that enables sustainable groundwater banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.