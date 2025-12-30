Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 9,550,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 48,702,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

