Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Plexus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 109.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $165.00 price objective on Plexus in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525.56. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $71,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,697.55. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $1,883,740. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.