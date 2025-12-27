Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,194.17

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,194.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 to GBX 2,900 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,550 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,253 and a one year high of GBX 3,302. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

