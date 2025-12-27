Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -10.83% -11.75% -8.46% Ryvyl -36.89% -522.95% -21.79%

Volatility and Risk

Expensify has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expensify and Ryvyl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $139.24 million 0.90 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -9.12 Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.11 -$26.83 million ($1.04) -0.16

Expensify has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expensify and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.81%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

Expensify beats Ryvyl on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

