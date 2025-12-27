Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) versus Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Financial Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -158.88% -44.44% -35.89% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of -73.56, suggesting that its share price is 7,456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Code Rebel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $20.56 million 0.70 -$48.70 million ($1.56) -0.37 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 1 0 0 0 1.00 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Code Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Code Rebel is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Code Rebel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Code Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.