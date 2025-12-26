FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$246.90 and traded as low as C$212.06. FirstService shares last traded at C$214.20, with a volume of 22,912 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from C$213.00 to C$211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$246.67.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

