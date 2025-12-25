China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,516,114 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 13,243,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Limited (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) is a Beijing-based joint-stock commercial bank offering a broad spectrum of banking and financial services. Established in January 1996, it was the first nationwide bank in China primarily funded by non-state-owned enterprises. The bank’s core operations include corporate banking solutions such as working capital loans, trade finance and project financing, alongside personal banking services including deposits, consumer lending, wealth management and credit card offerings.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, China Minsheng Banking maintains a comprehensive financial markets division providing foreign exchange, fixed-income products, derivatives trading and investment advisory services.

