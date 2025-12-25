Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.83. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $16.3770, with a volume of 1,510,781 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $349,790.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,046.76. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $801,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 158,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,971.60. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $536,380.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,368,691.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

