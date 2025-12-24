DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.3824.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

DV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 69,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $38,325,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $21,671,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $22,485,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $23,640,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

