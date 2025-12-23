Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Novartis AG $NVS

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

